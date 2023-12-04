    বাংলা

    Russia launches 23 drones, cruise missiles overnight on Ukraine: Ukraine's Air Force

    Ukraine's air force said that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 07:00 AM

    Russia launched 23 drones and a cruise missile overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Monday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed the missile and 18 of the drones before they reached their targets.

    Anti-aircraft defence was deployed in at least 9 regions of Ukraine, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Reuters could not independently verify the report.

    The air force did not provide details on what happened to the drones that were not destroyed or whether there was any damage in result of the attack.

    RELATED STORIES
    A drone view shows the remains of Maryinka city that was destroyed by the Russians, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Maryinka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 12, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.
    Russians ease attacks in eastern Ukraine
    Russia's military has focused on eastern Ukraine since abandoning an advance on Kyiv in the first days after the February 2022 invasion
    Police officers inspect the compound of a kindergarten damaged during Russian drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 25, 2023.
    Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine
    The attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across the city.
    A worker inspects a site in a residential area damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Sept 21, 2023.
    Civilian death toll in Ukraine tops 10,000: UN
    The UN human rights mission in Ukraine says it expects the real toll to be ‘significantly higher’ than the official tally since corroboration work is ongoing
    People walk along an evening street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the historic part of Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 9, 2023.
    Kyiv comes under air attack, blasts heard
    There is no immediate information on if there are any casualties in the attack which is first since September

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp