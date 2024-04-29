Pedro Sanchez says he will continue as Spain's prime minister

His decision to continue draws a line under a week in which Spanish politics was thrown into further turmoil by the prospect of facing another fractious parliamentary vote

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks to the media on the day of his meeting with Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris to discuss recognising the Palestinian state, in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2024. REUTERS

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that after a period of reflection about his future he had decided to continue as the country's leader.

Sanchez said he had informed King Felipe VI of his decision.

His decision to continue draws a line under a week in which Spanish politics was thrown into further turmoil by the prospect of facing another fractious parliamentary vote to choose a new prime minister or even a fourth general election in five years.

Sanchez, 52, surprised both foes and allies alike when he said on Wednesday he was taking several days away from public duty to consider quitting, provoking large demonstrations from his followers in the country over the weekend.

He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents.