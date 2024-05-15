Battery-run rickshaws to be banned in Dhaka, says Road Transport Minister Quader

The minister instructed authorities to take steps to implement the decision

No battery-run rickshaws will be allowed to operate on the roads in Dhaka, says Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

The government has also decided to destroy expired and non-fit vehicles plying the capital’s streets, the minister said at the first meeting of the advisory council of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) held at its headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He instructed authorities to take steps to implement the decisions.

“No battery-run vehicles should be allowed to run in Dhaka. We have banned such vehicles on 22 highways. Not only will there be a ban, steps should be taken to stop them,” the minister said.

The electricity-powered three-wheelers are known by various names, including auto and easybike. The minister blamed the motorcycles and easybikes on the road for accidents.

The minister said that countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not see major protests even when hundreds die in road accidents.

“But there are many debates here around accidents. Our casualties are high as vehicles such as motorcycles and easybikes are running on the road.”

“An easybike carries at least 8-10 passengers. If it crashes into a large car, everyone might die. The casualties rise in such situations. Motorcycles are another problem.”