Beijing is looking forward to the visit, says Chinese Minister Liu Jianchao

Hasina to visit China in 2nd week of July, says foreign minister

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may head to China for a state visit in the second week of July, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

“There is a high possibility of the prime minister taking a trip to China from Jul 8-11,” Mahmud said in response to a question after meeting with Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, at a Dhaka hotel on Monday.

Mahmud, also the Awami League’s joint general secretary, described the visit from the Chinese ruling party official ahead of the visit as ‘significant’.

Mahmud and Liu briefed the media separately after meeting for an hour.

Several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are being prepared for Hasina’s first visit to China since returning to power for a fourth consecutive term.

Foreign Minister Hasan said, "China has an important role in many areas of our development process. We expect that important progress will be made during the visit of the prime minister. [Liu] coming before that visit is very significant. We are looking forward to this visit.”

Liu said that China and Bangladesh can do more to cooperate in the infrastructure, agriculture, investment, production and trade sectors.

“I think the forthcoming visit of the prime minister will be very fruitful. China remains a friend as a neighbour and as a partner for your modernisation drive.”

In response to a question about the agreements that may be signed, he said:

"I am sure that many documents will be signed."

To a similar question, Foreign Minister Mahmud said: "There was no detailed discussion on the MoUs. We will talk about that later.”

DHAKA WANTS BEIJING’S HELP IN REPATRIATING ROHINGYA

Mahmud sought China's cooperation in the repatriation of Rohingya nationals who had fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar and Liu assured China would continue working with the relevant parties in this matter.

Mahmud said, "Regarding the Rohingya, we said that China should encourage Myanmar to start repatriating the Rohingya."

"He took the matter very seriously and has assured us of assisting to the best of their capacity."

Asked about the Rohingya, the Chinese official said, "We appreciate the spirit of humanitarianism of the Bangladesh government. We know how hard the issue is, how difficult it is, how hard it is now and how difficult it will be in the future.”

“And China will continue to play a role in pursuing a solution to this problem by working with different parties related to this issue.”

Liu said regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

Highlighting the discussion on the Palestinian conflict, Foreign Minister Mahmud said, "We have discussed the Gaza issue. The crimes against humanity being committed in Gaza are unacceptable in the 21st century. We have conveyed to him that, as a result, we expect a more active role from China."

He also noted that he had requested China's help in establishing a connection between Bangladesh and BRICS.

He said, "We discussed the inclusion of Bangladesh in any format of BRICS, regardless of whether it is as a member country or a partner country. We sought their support and assistance.”