Appellate Division stays HC’s decision restricting use of condemned cells

The High Court had previously barred the solitary confinement cells from being used to house inmates until their death sentences were finalised

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court’s order barring inmates from being kept in solitary confinement before their death sentences are finalised.

The Supreme Court’s Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim suspended the order on Wednesday after hearing a plea from the state against the High Court’s decision.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state, while Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir appeared for the petitioning side.

Afterwards, Monir told the media, “The state appealed, seeking a suspension of the High Court’s decision. After hearing from both parties, the execution of the order was postponed until Aug 25. Meanwhile, the state has been asked to file a regular appeal.”

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Md Bazlur Rahman ruled on Monday that no convict can be kept in the ‘condemned cells’ used to house death-row inmates until their death sentences are ‘finalised’.

The death sentence is only considered to be ‘finalised’ if it is upheld by the Appellate Division on review and the president declines to pardon the convict, the court said.

The court ordered that any convict kept in a condemned cell or solitary cell without the death reference being finalised must be gradually transferred to an ordinary cell. This work must be completed within two years, the High Court said.

The state moved the Appellate Division on Tuesday, asking for the decision to be suspended.

On Jun 18, 2021 a national daily published a report on three convicts kept in condemned cells. On Sept 3 of that year, Monir filed a petition including the report.

The three convicts are Satkania’s Zillur Rahman, held in a prison in Chattogram, Sunamganj’s Abdul Bashir, held in a prison in Sylhet, and Khagrachhari’s Shah Alam, kept in a prison in Cumilla.

Monir said on Monday, “The High Court issued a rule asking why keeping prisoners in condemned cells before the death sentence is finalised should not be declared illegal and why Section 980 of the Jail Code should not be declared unconstitutional. At the same time it instructed the prison authorities to submit an investigation report on prisoners kept in condemned cells within six months.”

“A hearing on that rule was held today and a verdict delivered.”

In its observations, the court said that confinement in condemned cells is considered a form of punishment under the penal code. As such, keeping a convict in the cell after the death sentence is finalised compounds the punishment.

The court also said the government should reflect these decisions and observations in the work it is doing to reform the prison code.

The verdict also instructed the prison authorities to provide information to anyone who inquires about incarcerations under the Right to Information Act.

The court also issued instructions on the bail applications of death row convicts.

Pointing out that the bail pleas of death row convicts are not accepted by the High Court, the court ordered that they should also have the ability to petition for bail while their appeal is pending.

It pointed to the case of Sunil Batra v Delhi Administration (1978) for precedence regarding when a death penalty is finalised.

That case stated, “A ‘prisoner under sentence of death’ … can only mean a prisoner whose sentence of death has become final, conclusive and indefeasible which cannot be annulled or avoided by any judicial or constitutional procedure. Till then a person who is awarded capital punishment can be said to be a prisoner under sentence of death. There is an inordinate time lag between the sentence of death passed by the Sessions Judge and the final disposal of appeal by the High Court or Supreme Court depending on the circumstances of each case or the rejection of an application for mercy by the President or the Governor.”