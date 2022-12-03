    বাংলা

    Russia says 'dangerous' price cap won't curb demand for its oil

    A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2022, 02:03 PM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2022, 02:03 PM

    Russia said on Saturday it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports.

    A coalition of Western countries led by the G7 group of nations agreed on Friday to cap the price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 a barrel, as they aim to limit Moscow's revenues and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia has repeatedly said it will not supply oil to countries that implement the cap - a stance reaffirmed by Mikhail Ulyanov, its ambassador to international organisations in Vienna, in posts on social media.

    "Starting from this year Europe will live without Russian oil," he said.

    In comments published on Telegram, Russia's embassy in the United States criticised what it said was the "reshaping" of free market principles and reiterated that its oil would continue to be in demand despite the measures.

    "Steps like these will inevitably result in increasing uncertainty and imposing higher costs for raw materials' consumers," it said.

    "Regardless of the current flirtations with the dangerous and illegitimate instrument, we are confident that Russian oil will continue to be in demand."

