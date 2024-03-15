Oil dips on profit taking after price crosses $85

Oil prices edged lower on Friday but were on track to gain nearly 4% for the week as sharp declines in US crude and fuel inventories, drone strikes on Russian refineries and a rise in energy demand forecasts buoyed prices.

Brent crude oil futures for May fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.01 a barrel at 1234 GMT, after crossing $85 a barrel for the first time since November on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.94.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday raised its view on 2024 oil demand growth for a fourth time since November as Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping.

World oil demand will rise by 1.3 million bpd in 2024, the IEA said in its latest report, up 110,000 bpd from last month. It forecast a slight supply deficit this year after OPEC+ members extended cuts, from a surplus previously.

Also supporting oil prices, Ukraine struck Russian oil refineries in a second day of heavy drone attacks on Wednesday, causing a fire at Rosneft's biggest refinery in one of the most serious attacks against Russia's energy sector in recent months.