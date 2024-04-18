Bangladesh hikes bottled soybean oil prices by Tk 4 a litre

The government has readjusted soybean oil prices, increasing the cost of widely used bottled products from Tk 163 to Tk 167 a litre.

However, the commerce ministry cut the price of unpacked soybean oil by Tk 2 to Tk 147.

The price of palm super oil has been set at Tk 135 per litre.

The new rates will take effect immediately as the VAT is being paid at the mills, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said after the revised prices were set in a meeting on Thursday.

But in the past, prices did not fall immediately after they were reduced by the government.

“It takes 15-20 days to process the imported products when the prices fall,” Titu claimed.

According to the new rates, the price of a five-litre bottle of soybean oil has been increased to Tk 818 from Tk 800.