State Minister Titu rejects mill owners' proposal to increase cooking oil prices

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has objected to the mill owners' initiative to increase cooking oil prices following the end of a period of reduced import duties.

The state minister made the remarks while speaking to the media at a Meet the Reporters event organised by the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Tuesday.

"The mill owners do not have the opportunity to increase the price of cooking oil under any circumstances," said Titu.

Back in February, the National Board of Revenue reduced the import duty on edible oil by Tk 5, prompting mill owners and refiners to agree on a price cut to support consumers during the month of Ramadan.