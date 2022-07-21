Vice President Kamala Harris was in close contact with Biden on Tuesday, a White House official said. Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC he was as well, but he said that so far no one linked to the president's case had tested positive.

PAXLOVID

The Pfizer Inc PFE.N antiviral drug Paxlovid that Biden is taking has been shown to reduce the risk of severe disease by nearly 90% in high risk patients if given within the first five days of infection.

But Paxlovid has in some cases been associated with rebound infections, in which patients improve quickly and test negative after a five-day course of the drug, with symptoms returning days later.

Dr Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Northwell Health in New York, who is not treating the president, said Paxlovid is likely the only treatment Biden will get, unless his symptoms worsen.

"Elderly people are more at risk for developing complications from COVID," Farber said. "It dramatically is lower if you've been vaccinated and doubly boosted, which he has been, so I anticipate he will do very well."

At Biden's last physical in November 2021, doctors reported that the president has atrial fibrillation, a common irregular heartbeat for which he takes Eliquis, a drug designed to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Jha said Biden will stop taking Eliquis and the statin Crestor while on his Paxlovid treatment to avoid a negative interaction between the drugs.

Yale University cardiologist Dr Harlan Krumholz, said doctors had to balance risks in medicine.

"Sometimes the choice to mitigate one thing may elevate risk for something else. I am hopeful that the president will get through COVID, be helped by Paxlovid, and soon get back on the medication that reduces his risk from atrial fibrillation," he said.

OFFICIAL WASHINGTON NOT IMMUNE

Multiple members of Biden's administration and other senior figures in Washington have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent months, including Harris and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of whom have since tested negative and resumed working.

While many Americans have moved on from the strict precautions of the pandemic's early months, returning to offices and schools and resuming summer travel, the virus has been spreading rapidly.