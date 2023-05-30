    বাংলা

    North Korea to launch first military spy satellite in June

    Nuclear-armed North Korea completed development of its first military spy satellite, and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch

    Reuters
    Published : 30 May 2023, 07:12 AM
    Updated : 30 May 2023, 07:12 AM

    North Korea will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June for monitoring US activities, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism over its potential use of banned missile technology. 

    Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party, denounced ongoing joint military exercises by the US and South Korea as openly showing "reckless ambition for aggression." 

    US and South Korean forces have carried out various training exercises in recent months, including the biggest-ever live-fire exercises last week, after many drills were scaled back amid COVID-19 restrictions and diplomatic efforts with North Korea. 

    Ri said the drills required Pyongyang to have the "means capable of gathering information about the military acts of the enemy in real time." 

    "We will comprehensively consider the present and future threats and put into more thoroughgoing practice the activities for strengthening all-inclusive and practical war deterrents," Ri said in the statement carried by the KCNA news agency. 

    Nuclear-armed North Korea has said it has completed development of its first military spy satellite, and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

    The statement did not specify the exact launch date, but North Korea has notified Japan of a planned launch between May 31 and Jun 11, prompting Tokyo to put its ballistic missile defences on alert. 

    Japan has said it would shoot down any projectile that threatens its territory. 

    "Even if North Korea might call it a 'satellite', this is a violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit North Korea from all launches using the ballistic missile technology," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference on Tuesday. 

    South Korea's foreign ministry also slammed the North's use of ballistic missile technology as a clear violation of the UN sanctions, saying Ri was making a "farfetched excuse" to bolster its weapons programmes. 

    "It is a nonsense to use our legitimate joint training and combined defence posture with the US, which were to respond to North Korea's advanced nuclear and missile threats, as an excuse for launching a reconnaissance satellite," ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk told a briefing.

    Lim urged Pyongyang to drop its plan, and vowed to sternly respond any launches. 

    A US State Department spokesperson said on Monday any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology, including for a satellite, would violate UN resolutions. 

    The launch would be the North's latest in a series of missile launches and weapons tests, including one of a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last month. 

    Analysts say the satellite will improve North Korea's surveillance capability, enabling it to strike targets more accurately in the event of war.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea spent the pandemic building a huge border wall
    Kim Jong Un's regime embarked on a massive exercise to seal its borders with China and Russia, cutting off routes plied by smugglers and defectors
    A screen grab shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting nuclear warheads at an undisclosed location in this undated still image used in a video.
    N Korea's Kim calls for more 'practical, offensive' war deterrence
    North Korea has been reacting angrily to a recent series of the allies' joint military exercises
    A North Korean flag flutters on top of the 160-metre tall tower at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong, in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, September 30, 2019.
    N Korea celebrates building 10,000 modern homes
    The milestone comes two months after Kim Jong Un broke ground on a housing project that KCNA described as "another luxurious street of socialism full of the people's happiness"
    FILE PHOTO: Japan Self-Defense Forces soldiers walk past a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile unit after Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reviews the unit at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2017.
    Japan on standby as N Korea warns of satellite launch
    North Korea says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan