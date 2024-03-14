North Korea's Kim 'drives' new tank during mock battle

The "training match" was designed to inspect the combat capabilities of tank crews and make them familiar with combat action on different tactical missions, it said.

"Swiftly weaving their way through various worst combat circumstances, heavy tanks hit targets at once with powerful strikes and broke through strong defence lines with high manoeuvrability," the report said.

The 105th Tank Division, which was declared the winner of the mock battle, was the unit which occupied the South Korean capital Seoul during the Korean War, KCNA said.