North Korea leader Kim's sister: we will build overwhelming military power

"We will continue to build overwhelming and the most powerful military power to safeguard our sovereignty, security and regional peace," KCNA quoted her as saying.

The US and South Korean militaries have been conducted a range of drills with greater scale and intensity in recent months under a pledge by the two countries' leaders to upgrade military readiness against North Korea's military threats.

About 100 military aircraft conducted two-week-long aerial drills this month, according to South Korea's military.

North Korea says US military exercises are preparations for a nuclear war against it. Washington and Seoul say the drills are defensive in nature and regularly conducted to maintain readiness.