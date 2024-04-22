Global military spending climbed 7% in 2023 amid conflicts, think-tank SIPRI says

Global military expenditure grew 7% to $2.43 trillion in 2023, the steepest annual rise since 2009 as international peace and security deteriorated, a leading think-tank said on Monday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a statement the United States, China and Russia were the top spenders in 2023.

Nan Tian, senior researcher at SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said: "States are prioritising military strength but they risk an action–reaction spiral in the increasingly volatile geopolitical and security landscape."

SIPRI said Russia raised spending by 24% to an estimated $109 billion. Ukraine increased spending by 51% to $65 billion and received at least $35 billion in military aid from other countries.