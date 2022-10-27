Need for speed: China Xi's new generals offer cohesion over possible Taiwan plans





"If Xi Jinping is going to pull the trigger on Taiwan, then he can't afford any dissent from the Central Military Commission," said Singapore-based strategic adviser Alexander Neill.



"To secure any kind of advantage they would have to move fast, lightning fast," Neill added. "There is no room for dithering. That has always been Chinese thinking on Taiwan, and the Ukraine stalemate has confirmed the need to avoid getting bogged down in a slow logistical build up."



In his first two terms, Xi purged thousands of officers on corruption allegations and has attempted to tighten the party's control over the military.



Xi further strengthened his grip on his military command, with three new generals appointed to the seven-person commission and an extension beyond retirement age granted to his closest military confidante, General Zhang Youxia.



"This breaking of precedent is being used to his advantage to achieve two aims at once," said James Char, a military scholar at Sinagpore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, referring to keeping Zhang in his post past retirement. "To ensure the PLA's top soldier is someone well-versed in operational command and is politically reliable."



The Chinese Defence Ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters.



Some analysts and attaches described the commission as a tightly interconnected group that blends operational experience and political loyalty while maintaining a link to China's last shooting war, against Vietnam.



Zhang, 72, is described in the Pentagon's 2021 report on China's military modernisation as a People's Liberation Army "princeling" whose father served with Xi's father at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.