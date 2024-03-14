Japan's overworked, underpaid truckers left behind in wage bonanza

As Japan's big companies prepare to hand out their heftiest pay hikes in decades, trucking firm owner Ikuko Sakata feels like she inhabits a different reality.

Despite facing some of the country's tightest labour markets and no shortage of demand, small delivery companies like Sakata's can barely afford to make ends meet.

The Tokyo-based company that she runs pays its approximately 80 employees the minimum wage, putting their base salaries at around 280,000 yen ($1,900) a month before overtime.

"That's the best we can do," said Sakata, who took over the 73-year-old family business from her father in 1995. She hopes to do better for the coming year but is afraid that might be difficult.

Sakata's predicament contrasts starkly with the rosy picture emerging for workers' pay at brand-name companies such as Toyota Motor and Nippon Steel.