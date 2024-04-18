Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum on Time’s 100 most influential people list

Elsewhere in the country, which faces increased flood risks due to climate change, she has developed houses that are cost-effective and easy to move.



In 2016, Tabassum and Kashef Mahboob Chowdhury of Bangladesh won the Aga Khan Award for the design of Dhaka's Bait Ur Rouf Mosque and Gaibandha's Friendship Centre, respectively.



Tabassum and Chowdhury both had finished their architecture studies in 1995 from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.



They then opened their joint architecture firm Urbana.



After a long spell of friendship, they tied the knot in 1997, but parted ways in 2005.



By then, they had designed the Independence Monument and Museum of Independence in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan.



After separation, Tabassum opened her own firm Marina Tabassum Architects.