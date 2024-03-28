Third terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka awaits full opening

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB is gearing up for full opening of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this year, following the expectations set during its soft launch last year.

"We have plans to launch in October this year. And this terminal will be managed by Japan. They will operate it under PPP (Public-Private Partnership). That deal is taking some time to complete," said Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB.

The contractor will take over everything for the terminal on Apr 6, he said. "Their work is almost finished. We will try with limited resources to take it to the launching stage. We are short of manpower. Since it will be given to Japan, we didn't even recruit people.

"I’ve sent a proposal on the matter. I’m also talking with the ministry [of civil aviation] and other organisations. If Japan will launch it, it might take a little longer. We'll do it the way it's best."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the terminal during its soft opening on Oct 7 last year. At that time, CAAB said that the third terminal would be fully operational in 2024. The aviation authority is moving towards that goal.