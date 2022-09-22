China's ex-justice minister faces life in jail amid purge of security officials

Former Chinese Justice Minister Fu Zhenghua, who had led several high-profile investigations into corruption, has been jailed for life for accepting bribes, state media said on Thursday, as a purge of officials intensified ahead of a key Communist Party congress.

Fu, 67, was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, with no possibility of parole, according to state media.

Fu was deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming justice minister in 2018, and had led many high-profile investigations and crackdowns including a probe about a decade ago into Zhou Yongkang, a former security czar and the most powerful official in modern China to be convicted of bribery.