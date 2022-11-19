    বাংলা

    What is APEC and which leaders are attending the Bangkok summit?

    Leaders from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation are in Bangkok for a two-day meeting

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 06:52 AM

    Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are in the Thai capital Bangkok for a two-day meeting that concludes on Saturday.

    As host, Thailand hopes to make progress on discussion of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP), but talks come amid geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine and regional flashpoints such as Taiwan and the Korean peninsula.

    What is APEC?

    APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to promote economic integration. As a grouping, it makes up 38% of the global population, 62% of GDP and 48% of trade.

    APEC's 21 members are:

    Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

    Here is a look at who is attending:

    US VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

    Harris is standing in for President Joe Biden. The United States will be the APEC host in 2023. After the meeting in Bangkok, Harris will travel to the Philippines. Her visit to the Philippines will be at the edge of the disputed South China Sea, a move that Beijing may see as a provocation.

    CHINA PRESIDENT XI JINPING

    Xi met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Bangkok on Thursday for talks. Kishida said he conveyed concerns over regional security to Xi amid growing tensions in Asia over China's maritime ambitions. Xi was quoted by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV as telling Kishida that China and Japan should deepen trust, areas of cooperation and regional integration, and resist "conflict and confrontation".

    RUSSIA FIRST DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER ANDREI BELOUSOV

    Belousov will represent President Valadmir Putin at APEC. At an earlier APEC meeting in Bangkok this year, representatives from the United States and other countries walked out of a meeting in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine when Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov was delivering remarks.

    JAPAN PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA

    THAILAND PRIME MINISTER PRAYUTH CHAN-OCHAAs meetings kicked off, Thailand urged APEC members to "rise above differences" after geopolitical tensions dominated summits in Bali and Phnom Penh over the war in Ukraine. Prayuth said he wanted the talks to discuss how leaders can help transition to sustainable economic growth and development.

    CANADA PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

    China's leader appeared to confront Trudeau at the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday after accusing him of leaking details from a closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance by Xi. China's foreign ministry on Thursday said Xi was not criticising Trudeau over the alleged leaks.

    SOUTH KOREAN PRIME MINISTER HAN DUCK-SOO

    Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to hold meetings with New Zealand and Peru, and also seek support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, according to Yonhap.

    MALAYSIAN CHIEF SECRETARY GOVERNMENT ZUKI ALI

    Malaysia is represented by its government secretary, with the country holding general elections on Nov. 19.

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA PRIME MINISTER JAMES MARAPE

    Marape will hold meetings with US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

    MEXICAN AMBASSADOR TO THAILAND BERNARDO CORDOVA TELLO

    The ambassador will represent President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

    PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR

    President Marcos will host US Vice President Harris in Manila next week, with tensions over Taiwan on the agenda.

    SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG

    VIETNAM PRESIDENT NGUYEN XUAN PHUC

    CHILE PRESIDENT GABRIEL BORIC FONT

    INDONESIAN PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO

    NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN

    PERU VICE PRESIDENT DINA BOLUARTE

    BRUNEI SULTAN HASSANAL BOLKIAH

    AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

    HONG KONG: CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN LEE KA-CHIU

    TAIWAN: TSMC FOUNDER MORRIS CHANG

    This year, host Thailand has also invited France and Saudi Arabia.

    FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

    SAUDI ARABIA CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler's visit comes as the relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia starts to normalise this year. For nearly three decades diplomatic ties had been frozen over "the Blue Diamond Affair", as the theft of $20 million in jewellery by a Thai janitor is known.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on November 19, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
    North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test
    Kim said threats from the US and its allies prompted North Korea to accelerate the bolstering of its nuclear deterrence
    A passerby looks at a television screen showing a news report about North Korea firing a ballistic missile in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2022.
    N Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
    The launch comes a day after a smaller missile launch by the North and its warning of "fiercer military responses" to the US
    Wyangala dam overflows after heavy rainfalls, in Wyangala, New South Wales, Australia, November 14, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
    Australia battles floods
    Relentless rain over three days into Monday has wreaked havoc across the southwest of the biggest state, New South Wales, cutting off entire rural towns
    Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, Aug 1, 2022.
    Japan PM Kishida condemns N Korea after missile lands in Japan's EEZ
    The missile landed within his country's exclusive economic zone roughly 210 km from an island in northern Hokkaido

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher