In male-dominated North Korea, leadership prospects of Kim Jong Un's daughter are uncertain

Others argue that despite North Korea’s deeply patriarchal society, gender may not disqualify a daughter or other woman from taking the reins.

Barring a sudden health problem that leads to his incapacitation or death, there is a fair amount of time before Kim, believed to be nearly 40, needs to consider a successor, said Michael Madden, director of North Korea Leadership Watch.

“That gives ample time for North Korea's political culture to change and create the conditions for a female successor,” Madden said.

WOMEN LEADERS

Kim has elevated several powerful women around him, including his sister, Yo Jong, and Choe Son Hui, the country’s first woman foreign minister.

"Kim Jong Un belongs to a different generation than his grandfather and his father, and in some ways, he appears more receptive to change than his forefathers," said Rachel Minyoung Lee of the 38 North research organisation.

According to Yonhap news agency, South Korean intelligence officials believe the girl seen on Friday is a daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013. She would be about 12-13 years old, and is one of an estimated three children of Kim Jong Un, Madden said.

If Kim has any sons, they could still have an advantage to continue the male-centric “Mt Paektu bloodline,” Lee said, referring to a volcano on the Chinese border that plays a central role in the ruling party's mythology.

Women have held senior roles in North Korea over the years, but Kim Jong Il passed over several older daughters and sons to anoint Kim Jong Un, despite speculation at the time that his second daughter could be his successor, Madden noted.

The increased participation of North Korean women in elite politics does not necessarily indicate change to the broader social or political systems, 38 North said in a 2020 report.