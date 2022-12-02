'Don't yell that': fears compete with calls for 'freedom' at China protests

Many people in the Sunday night crowd in Beijing shouted: "Return freedom to the people, end the lockdowns."

But that worried some in the crowd, according to a witness.

"Don't yell that," a man shouted. "Don't say crazy things. We don't talk about politics. We are good, law-abiding citizens."

Though to be sure, Xi has championed the zero-COVID policy, so even focused criticism of just the COVID curbs is also criticism of his leadership, analysts say.

"At some level these were eruptions of democracy in the simplest sense, obviously not organised political system of democracy, but just a democratic upswelling of people who wanted to express what they think and what they feel," said John Delury, professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University.

'BRIDGE MAN'

Public criticism of Xi or the Communist Party is exceedingly rare.

"The average Chinese person knows it's extremely dangerous to question the rule of the Communist Party or Xi Jinping by name in any public context," said Delury.

"There's a very strict regime of censorship that relies a lot on self-censorship, but the iron hand of repression is there to enforce it," he said.

Shortly before a Communist Party congress in October, when Xi secured a third term, a man hung banners criticising Xi and COVID controls from a Beijing bridge before police bundled him away.

His act made headlines and earned him the nickname "Bridge Man". Some protesters said they were inspired by his courage and the words on his banners came up in chants.

But many on the streets seemed determined to show authorities they knew the limits of their defiance.

"Even though everyone wanted Xi to step down, the main speaker knew what to say, and told the police that we were all on the same side, and stopped onlookers shouting anything about stepping down," said Beijing resident Philip Qin, 22, who watched Sunday's events.

Demonstrators also stressed that no "foreign forces" or "organisations" were behind them and they had turned out spontaneously, according to a witness.

China blamed pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 in part on foreign meddling.

"By declaring that they are spontaneous, they are signalling to the government that they know where the red line is and have not crossed it," said Diana Fu, associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto.

In Beijing, Qin said he did not want to see things go too far but was also proud of the courage of those who came out and believed it had an impact.