Freedom fighters’ shelter Sen Bari: Octogenarian Chhobi Sen’s pride, and pique

Joishthapura village, some 10 kilometres north-east from the main town of Boalkhali Upazila in Chattogram, is nestled among hills and a river. This serene setting provided a safe haven for the Mukti Bahini, Bangladesh's freedom fighters, and civilians during the 1971 Liberation War.

Sen Bari, a two-storey mud house in Joishtapura, stands as a silent witness to the war's history in the village. Its doors were open at all times to freedom fighters using the residence as a transit point or shelter.

“Joishthapura’s Sen Bari was the shelter of freedom fighters from different parts of the country who used to take refuge there. Some would go for training and some to war from there. I myself went to the house before joining the training,” said freedom fighter Ahmad Hossain.

Ahmad was vice-president of Chhatra League’s Chattogram District Unit during the war. He became president of the unit afterwards.

Nipul Kumar Sen, a resident of the neighbouring house, was a tenth grader during the war. He also said that the house was a shelter for freedom fighters in 1971.

“Some university students came to the house at that time. They arranged training for youths at Madhav School (Madhav Government Primary School now) which is close to the house. Many of them were at this house after the training. Later they would go to India to receive training,” Nipul recalled.

As the house is surrounded by hills and a river, it was not affected by the violence of Pakistani soldiers, a fact that made it a perfect place for freedom fighters to take shelter.

In a recent conversation with bdnews24.com, Sen Bari’s oldest resident Chhobi Sen recalled memories of the war.