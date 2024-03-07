Top official from China's Xinjiang says 'Sinicisation' of Islam 'inevitable'

During the news conference, Ma and other regional officials praised Xinjiang's economic development, refuted US allegations of forced labour and cultural genocide, and tried to paint the region as open to foreign tourism and investment.

Ma, a high-flying former governor of prosperous Guangdong province who was transferred to Xinjiang in 2021, stressed the need to "coordinate security and development".

"The three forces are still active now, but we cannot be afraid (to open up) because they exist," said Ma, using a political slogan referring to "ethnic separatism, religious extremism and violent terrorist forces" in Xinjiang.

Beijing in 2017 launched a harsh security crackdown in Xinjiang after a spate of violent ethnic protests, which saw over a million people from several Muslim minorities detained in re-education camps, rights groups allege.