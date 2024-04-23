No significant changes in the human rights situation in Bangladesh: US

There were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Bangladesh in 2023, according to an annual report by the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken published the country-based reports on human rights practices in 2023 on Monday local time.

In the section on Bangladesh, the report stated there were no significant changes in the human rights situation during the year.

Significant human rights issues included credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners or detainees; transnational repression against individuals in another country, the report said.