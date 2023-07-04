Railway bridge partly collapses in China's Chongqing as rain drenches region

Steady downpours in Chongqing for several days led to the strongest stretch of rainfall since the rainy season began, state media reported. The city of 30 million people is one of the most populous in China.

The rainy season in China runs from May to September this year.

Between 8 am (0000 GMT) on Jun 29 and 8 am on Jul 3, Chongqing had persistent rain with about 219 mm (8.6 inches) registered in the city's Beibei district, CCTV news reported, citing the municipality's water resources bureau.

The Sibuhe railway bridge in Chongqing partially collapsed after being damaged by flood waters, according to the local bureau of the National Railway Administration.