Hong Kong should ditch China-imposed national security law: UN panel



The recommendations are the first by the independent U.N. expert body since 2020.



"The committee urged Hong Kong to take action to repeal the national security law and, in the meantime, refrain from applying it," Christopher Arif Balkan, committee vice chairperson, told journalists.



Committee members said they hoped the law could be amended for the better, given indications from the Hong Kong government it is contemplating new national security legislation.



"We have to be hopeful that they will live up to their undertaking and that in doing so they will address one of the key deficiencies (lack of public consultation)," Balkan said.



Since its enactment in 2020, the law has reportedly led to the arrests of more than 200 people, including 12 children, the committee added.



Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of a high degree of autonomy, including freedom of speech, under a "one country, two systems" formula. Critics of the law say that autonomy is being eroded fast.

