- A lion was shot dead in South Korea on Monday after escaping from a privately owned farm and triggering a search by more than 100 police officers and the evacuation of dozens of campers from a nearby camping area.

The lioness, named Sasoonee, was reported to be on the loose at around 7:30 a.m. (2230 GMT Sunday) in the southeastern county of Goryeong. It was believed to have escaped through a back door of the farm that was left open, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the farm owner.

The animal was shot dead after being discovered by authorities in bushes near the farm about an hour later, a fire official told Reuters.