Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 5 in Bondi, police say

An attacker who fatally knifed five people in a Sydney mall was shot dead by police in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday, police said, as hundreds fled the scene.

The assailant was shot by a police officer after he engaged with nine people in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre, police said.

"She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased. I am advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke told a press conference.

Police have no indication of the man's motive, Cooke said.

Emergency services were called to the mall just before 4pm (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.