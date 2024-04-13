Man shot in Sydney mall after reports of stabbings, police say

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed, police in the city said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

"People are urged to avoid the area," the statement said.

"Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.