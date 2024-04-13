    বাংলা

    Man shot in Sydney mall after reports of stabbings, police say

    Hundreds of people are evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, local media reports

    Samuel McKeithLewis JacksonReuters
    Published : 13 April 2024, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 07:26 AM

    A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports of multiple people stabbed, police in the city said.

    Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

    "People are urged to avoid the area," the statement said.

    "Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

    Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

    State broadcaster ABC reported some people remained trapped inside.

    Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

    “Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

    One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

    New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.

    Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

