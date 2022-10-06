North Korea fires ballistic missiles after condemning UN meeting, US drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in the direction of Japan, after the return of a US aircraft carrier to the region and a UN Security Council meeting in response to the North's recent launches.

The missile launch was the sixth in 12 days and the first since North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile (IRBM) over Japan on Tuesday, which prompted joint South Korean and US missile drills during which one weapon crashed and burned.

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Japanese government.