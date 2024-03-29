Migrant smuggling in Southeast Asia due to conflict, climate change, corruption: UN

Tens of thousands of people are smuggled every year in Southeast Asia, spurred by conflict, corruption, and climate-related disasters, according to a report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The study, published on Tuesday, surveyed 4,875 migrants and refugees in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand and found that 83 percent said they had been smuggled into the country.

They included people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and other parts of Southeast Asia. Many were Rohingya who had made risky sea journeys in recent months in search of safety.

WHY AGREE TO BE SMUGGLED?

A significant portion of the migrants said they were fleeing conflict, violence and persecution in their home countries. One in four said that climate-related issues, such as flooding, storms, drought, extreme temperatures or disease among livestock and crops, influenced their decision to migrate through illegal channels.

People said they approached smugglers due to statelessness, lack of travel and identity documents, limited access to regular migration channels, and corruption. Many added they approached smugglers because they believed it was an easier option compared to regular migration.

“Migrant smuggling is often not a free or voluntary choice, but an act of desperation, to seek security, safety or opportunity, or freedom from the threat of harm, oppression or corruption,” says Masood Karimipour, regional representative of UNODC in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“The data shows that smugglers may be individual actors, loosely connected criminals, or organized groups. Bringing them to justice is an important part of protecting the people seeking safety and a better life.”

Refugees from Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Somalia frequently lack travel and ID documents and face a lack of safety, stability, and economic or educational opportunities in the countries they came from. Under the circumstances, smuggling can seem like the ‘least bad’ option for those seeking a sustainable solution or international protection.