Myanmar conscripts 100 Rohingya men to fight battle against Arakan Army, BBC reports

Seven years after massacring thousands of Rohingya, Myanmar's military has conscripted at least 100 men from Rakhine State to fight against the Arakan Army insurgent group, the BBC reports.

As the beleaguered junta faces what is possibly the biggest insurgency the country has seen, the military has conscripted a hundred men from the 150,000 Rohingya who are residing in the IDP camps, according to the report.

Mohammed, 31, one of the many men conscripted, told the BBC: "I was scared but I had to go. These are army orders. They threaten to harm your family if you refuse."

Mohammed and other Rohingya are still subjected to discriminatory limitations such as the refusal of citizenship and a ban on travelling outside of their communities in Myanmar.

Thousands of Muslim Rohingya have lived in squalid conditions in the IDP camps after the army forced them out of Rakhine State back in 2012.

In 2017, the army exercised the textbook definition of ethnic cleansing by killing hundreds of people, raping them and setting their homes on fire, the BBC said.