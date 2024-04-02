Bangladesh’s GDP to grow at 5.6%, says World Bank

The persistent inflation has eroded purchasing power, while tight liquidity conditions, rising interest rates, import restrictions, and increasing input costs from rising energy prices are dampening investment.

The organisation noted that the monetary police is working more effectively than before after the interest rate was lifted from 9 percent. By the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the growth rate may increase slightly to 5.7 percent.

Urgent monetary reform and a single exchange rate regime will be critical to improve foreign exchange reserves and ease inflation, the WB said. It also urged for greater exchange rate flexibility and structural reforms to diversify the economy and raise resilience.

Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank’s country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, said, “Bangladesh’s strong macro-economic fundamentals have helped the country overcome many past challenges.”

“Faster and bolder fiscal, financial sector, and monetary reforms can help Bangladesh to maintain macroeconomic stability and reaccelerate growth.”

However, the international development support organisation also noted that the readymade garment sector is growing and the export diversification initiatives and financial sector reforms will increase sustainability in the medium and long term.

A companion report – the South Asia Development Update – was also released on Tuesday.

The report says that South Asia is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the world for the next two years, with growth projected to be 6.0 percent in 2024 and 6.1 percent in 2025. This will be driven mainly by ‘robust’ growth in India and Bangladesh and recoveries in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.