Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app

Eleven of the 47 confirmed that they were listed in the sample, though two said their identification numbers were wrong.

"This DB (database) contains everyone who lives in or visited Shanghai since Suishenma's adoption," XJP said in the post, which originally asked for $4,850 before lowering the price later in the day.

Suishenma is the Chinese name for Shanghai's health code system, which the city of 25 million people, like many across China, established in early 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. All residents and visitors have to use it.

The app collects travel data to give people a red, yellow or green rating indicating the likelihood of having the virus and users have to show the code to enter public venues.

The data is managed by the city government and users access Suishenma via the Alipay app, owned by fintech giant and Alibaba affiliate Ant Group, and Tencent Holdings' WeChat app.

XJP, the Shanghai government, Ant and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.