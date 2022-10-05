Residents near fiery South Korean missile crash 'thought it was a war'

The missile was carrying a warhead, but it wasn't armed and didn't explode, and there were no casualties, a military official told a briefing. The official apologised for causing residents to worry.

The burning rocket fuel lit up the night sky, however, sparking calls to emergency responders and fuelling social media rumours that went unanswered for eight hours until the military disclosed the drill and explained the fire.

"All of a sudden I heard a roar and it made me think something has gone wrong," said Kim Hee-soo, a nearby resident. "So I looked at the area where they've fired Hyunmoo missiles before and there was flame and smoke and it was a total mess."

A video that Kim shared on social media went viral overnight, and other residents chimed in with concerns and fears amid silence from military authorities.

"I thought it was a war," one said in a comment on the video.

Another said their house was shaken by the blast, and a third said they evacuated, thinking a landslide was headed for their home.

In densely populated South Korea, military training is often conducted near communities, sparking some protests.