China's annual parliament to implement Xi's tightening grip

China's economy grew just 3% last year, one of its worst showings in nearly half a century.

Loyalist Li Qiang, previously Shanghai party chief, is poised to become premier, charged with managing the world's second-largest economy, with investors cautiously hoping his ties with Xi will enable him to usher in more business-friendly policies after an increasingly statist turn.

The NPC will install new faces at the top of main economic and regulatory bodies including the central bank, replacing a generation of leaders seen as more reform-oriented, such as retiring Premier Li Keqiang and economic czar Liu He, a vice premier.

"The National People's Congress will be a continuation of the 20th Party Congress and will firmly implement Party decisions taken then, including a focus on security," said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy.

The NPC takes place at a challenging time for China and Xi, who abruptly dropped his COVID policy in December after three years, following widespread protests unprecedented during his tenure.

It comes against the backdrop of a demographic turn that saw the population shrink for the first time since 1961, while urban employment fell last year for the first time in six decades, and per capita spending also declined.

Worsening relations with the United States, which is squeezing China's access to cutting-edge technologies, and a sluggish global economy add to headwinds for Xi, who will be confirmed in a third term as president after doing away with constitutional term limits in 2018.

ROCKY BEGINNING?

The 63-year-old Li Qiang, a veteran of provincial-level posts whose prospects were undiminished by his handling of last year's crippling two-month Shanghai COVID lockdown, will be the first premier of the People's Republic never to have served in the central government.

"The beginning of his tenure could be a bit rocky as he tries to find his place in the State Council and really understand how to make it work for him," said Trey McArver, co-founder of Trivium China, a research group.

Ding Xuexiang, a former Xi aide set to become the top vice-premier, also lacks central-level management experience.