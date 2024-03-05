China vows to 'transform' economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

China will target economic growth of around 5% this year as it works to transform its development model, curb industrial overcapacity, defuse property sector risks and cut wasteful local government spending, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li delivered his maiden work report at the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp legislature, in the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.

The growth target was similar to last year's but will require stronger government stimulus for China to reach it, as the economy remains reliant on state infrastructure investment that has led to a mountain of municipal debt.

A stuttering post-COVID recovery in the past year has laid bare China's deep structural imbalances, from weak household consumption to increasingly lower returns on investment, prompting calls for a new development model.

A property crisis, deepening deflation, a stock market rout, and mounting local government debt woes have increased the pressure on China's leaders to respond to these calls.

"We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios and should be well prepared for all risks and challenges," Li said.

"In particular, we must push ahead with transforming the growth model, making structural adjustments, improving quality, and enhancing performance."

There were no immediate details on the changes China intended to implement.