Chinese Premier Li to skip meeting with global CEOs at key business summit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang does not intend to hold a meeting with visiting foreign CEOs at the upcoming China Development Forum (CDF) in late March, three sources briefed on the matter said, raising concerns about Beijing's commitment to attract investment from abroad at a time of souring sentiment.

Organised annually by Beijing since 2000 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the high-level forum traditionally serves as an opportunity for global CEOs and Chinese policymakers to meet and discuss foreign investment. Regular attendees include Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

A key element of the forum each year has been a meeting between the Chinese premier and the visiting CEOs for them to exchange questions and views. While Li still plans to attend the March 24-25 forum this year, he will not be holding that meeting, the three sources said.