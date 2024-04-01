    বাংলা

    OpenAI removes Sam Altman's ownership of its Startup Fund

    Control of the fund has been moved over to Ian Hathaway, a partner at the fund since 2021, according to the filing

    Reuters
    Published : 1 April 2024, 04:49 PM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 04:49 PM

    OpenAI has changed the governance structure of its venture capital fund that backs AI startups, so its high profile chief executive Sam Altman no longer owns or controls the fund, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

    The change, documented in the March 29 filing, came after Altman's ownership of the OpenAI Startup Fund raised eyebrows for its unusual structure--while being marketed similar to a corporate venture arm, the fund was raised by Altman from outside limited partners and he made investment decisions. OpenAI has said Altman does not have financial interest in the fund despite the ownership. 

    Axios first reported on the ownership change on Monday. In a statement, a spokesperson for OpenAI said the fund's initial general partner (GP) structure was a temporary arrangement, and "this change provides further clarity." 

    The OpenAI Startup Fund is investing $175 million raised from OpenAI partners such as Microsoft, although OpenAI itself is not an investor. 

    Control of the fund has been moved over to Ian Hathaway, a partner at the fund since 2021, according to the filing. Altman will no longer be a general partner at the fund. 

    OpenAI said Hathaway has overseen the fund's accelerator program and led investments in such companies as Harvey, Cursor and Ambience Healthcare. 

    Altman, a former president at startup accelerator Y Combinator, has previously drawn scrutiny on his sprawling investment interest outside OpenAI, from crypto startup Worldcoin to fusion company Helion Energy, as well as fundraising activities in the Middle East. 

    OpenAI said an independent investigation following Altman's dramatic ouster of the company last November concluded he did no wrongdoing in terms of product safety or OpenAI’s finances.

    RELATED STORIES
    FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan as he is sentenced to 25 years in prison, at Federal Court in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2024 in this courtroom sketch.
    Who is Bankman-Fried, the crypto mogul sentenced to 25 years in prison?
    Bankman-Fried's net worth rose to $26 billion, two years after launching a hedge fund that let users buy and sell digital assets such as bitcoin
    Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US, Nov 16, 2023.
    Altman to return to OpenAI board with three new directors
    The board said it unanimously backed Altman's leadership following an investigation by into the events surrounding his November firing
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov 2, 2023.
    Elon Musk sues OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman
    They have abandoned the company's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity not profit, the lawsuit says
    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 17, 2024.
    IMF's Georgieva 'very confident' on soft landing
    Interest rates would start coming down around mid year, the agency’s managing director says

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin