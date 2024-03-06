China's Xi Jinping summons 'new productive forces', but old questions linger

One risk is that the push could usher in a big increase in state subsidies for research and development in areas that never pay off, a misallocation of funding.

Li, in his work report, said Beijing would issue one trillion yuan's worth of special purpose bonds - equivalent to $139 billion - in 2024 to provide funding for strategic sectors.

China's focus on national security and tight government control could also hamper innovation, foreign investment and the luring and retention of top talent, analysts said.

"To support innovation, we should give people more freedom to think and talk, because many innovations result from the collision of ideas. This is a big contradiction," the policy adviser said.

The new mantra was also taken up by China's state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission. Its annual report on Tuesday pledged support for industries including satellite internet applications, China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, and research into nuclear fusion.

China has long sought to upgrade its ageing industrial hinterlands, including the coastal Pearl River and Yangtze River deltas, with mixed results as wages and production costs rise, eroding China's competitiveness vis-a-vis other countries.

How it manages this transition, previously dubbed "emptying the cage and changing the bird", will be critical.

"The biggest challenge is that the market still needs to support it. At present, China has invested a lot in industrial upgrading, and the results are still relatively unremarkable," said a second policy adviser who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.