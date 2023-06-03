South Korea says some countries ignore N Korea's unlawful behaviour

South Korea's defence minister said on Saturday that some countries were "ignoring North Korea's unlawful behaviour", which he said threatens to weaken UN sanctions against its missile and nuclear programmes.

China and Russia on Friday ignored a US call for the UN Security Council to condemn North Korea for a recent attempt to launch a satellite and instead blamed the United States for increasing tension on the Korean peninsula.

"This creates holes in sanctions against North Korea passed at the UN Security Council," Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's top security summit.

On Wednesday, North Korea launched its first spy satellite into space, although it ended in failure with the booster and payload plunging into the sea. It has vowed to conduct another satellite launch soon.

"Choosing inactivity to North Korea's unlawful behaviour will worsen the security of not only the Korean peninsula, in the Pacific region but also the entire world," Lee said.