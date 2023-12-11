    বাংলা

    Australia plans to halve migrant intake, tighten student visa rules

    Under the new policies, international students would need to secure higher ratings on English tests and there would be more scrutiny on a student's second visa application

    Renju Jose, Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 03:26 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 03:26 AM

    Australia on Monday said it would tighten visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers that could halve its migrant intake over the next two years as the government looks to overhaul what it said was a "broken" migration system.

    Under the new policies, international students would need to secure higher ratings on English tests and there would be more scrutiny on a student's second visa application that would prolong their stay.

    "Our strategy will bring migration numbers back to normal," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said during a media briefing.

    "But it's not just about numbers. It's not just about this moment and the experience of migration our country is having at this time. This is about Australia's future."

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the weekend said Australia's migration numbers needed to be wound back to a "sustainable level," adding that "the system is broken."

    O'Neil said the government's targeted reforms were already putting downward pressure on net overseas migration and will further contribute to an expected decline in migrant numbers.

    The decision comes after net immigration was expected to have peaked at a record 510,000 in 2022-23. Official data showed it was forecast to fall to about a quarter of a million in 2024-25 and 2025-26, roughly in line with pre-COVID levels.

    O'Neil said the increase in net overseas migration in 2022-23 was mostly driven by international students.

    Shares of IDP Education, which provides placement and education services to international students, were down more than 3% in afternoon trade.

    Australia boosted its annual migration numbers last year to help businesses recruit staff to fill shortages after the COVID-19 pandemic brought strict border controls, and kept foreign students and workers out for nearly two years.

    But the sudden influx of foreign workers and students has exacerbated pressure on an already tight rental market, with homelessness on the rise in the country.

    A survey done for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on Monday said 62% of Australian voters said the country's migration intake was too high.

    Long reliant on immigration to supply what is now one of the tightest labour markets in the world, Australia's Labor government has pushed to speed up the entry of highly skilled workers and smooth their path to permanent residency.

    A new specialist visa for highly skilled workers will be set up with the processing time set at one week, helping businesses recruit top migrants amid tough competition with other developed economies.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Palestinian checks a car burned in Israeli settlers raid near Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Dec 3, 2023.
    US announces visa bans tied to West Bank violence
    Biden and other senior US officials have warned repeatedly that Israel must act to stop violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians
    US threatens sanctions, visa restrictions for labour rights violations
    US threatens sanctions for labour rights violations
    Secretary of State Blinken mentions the case of Bangladeshi worker Kalpona Akter in his speech
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
    Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals
    The 37-year-old cited the example of players such as Brad Hogg and Chris Gayle who continued playing limited overs cricket into their 40s
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Netherlands - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India – Oct 25, 2023 Australia's David Warner reacts after losing his wicket, caught by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt off the bowling of Logan van Beek REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid'
    Warner is second on the runs list at the World Cup tournament with 413 at an average of 68.83, behind Quinton de Kock (431)

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron