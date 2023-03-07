    বাংলা

    China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'

    The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2023, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2023, 04:10 AM

    The Ukraine crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

    The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Qin said on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, calling for dialogue to begin as soon as possible.

    "Conflict, sanctions, and pressure will not solve the problem...The process of peace talks should begin as soon as possible, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected," Qin said.

    Qin's reiteration of China's position on the Ukraine war comes amid growing tensions between Beijing and the European Union, which has questioned China's sincerity as a mediator when it has refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the conflict.

    Qin also said Beijing has not provided weapons to either side of the Ukraine conflict, amid loud warnings from US officials on unspecified "consequences" for China, should it send lethal aid to Russia.

    "(China) is not a party to the crisis and has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict. So on what basis is this talk of blame, sanctions and threats against China? This is absolutely unacceptable."

    RELATED STORIES
    Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng arrives at the parliament, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 10, 2022.
    Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island
    China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island's air defence identification zone
    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang leave at the end of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China Oct 22, 2022.
    China to double down on push to be self-reliant in tech: Li
    President Xi Jinping previously urged the nation to strengthen its self-reliance in science and technology and continue to strive as a global tech power
    Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022.
    China proffers 'peaceful reunification', Taiwan says respect our democracy
    China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island over the past three years
    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov 11, 2022.
    China to promote vaccine development
    Premier Li Keqiang said the country will continue to focus on epidemic control and medical treatment for the elderly, children and groups with underlying diseases

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher