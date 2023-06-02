Australia hikes minimum wage as living costs surge

Australia will raise the minimum wage by 5.75% from Jul 1 as families grapple with soaring living costs, a decision that businesses and some economists say risks further stoking inflation and interest rates.

The independent Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Friday decided on a 5.75% pay rise for workers on awards with wages linked to movement in the minimum wage. It also made a technical reclassification for the national minimum wage, which the union says will take the increase to 8.6% for the lowest-paid employees, about 0.7% of the workforce.

In total, the determination from the FWC would affect wages for more than 2 million workers.