Jury finds armourer guilty in fatal 'Rust' shooting

A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found "Rust" armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.

Ten days of testimony had focused on whether the relatively inexperienced armourer endangered fellow crew and cast members in her handling and supervision of firearms on the low-budget production set in New Mexico.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered that Gutierrez be taken into custody immediately. She faces up to 18 months in state prison.

As deputies led her from the courtroom, Gutierrez told her distraught mother, "I'll be okay."

Jurors, who reached their decision in just three hours, acquitted Gutierrez on a second charge of evidence tampering.

Just after lunch on Oct 21, 2021, Gutierrez mistakenly loaded a live round into a reproduction Colt .45 revolver that actor Alec Baldwin was using inside a movie-set church outside Santa Fe.