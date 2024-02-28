Prosecutors explore how live rounds got onto set of Baldwin movie 'Rust'

Prosecutors on Tuesday focused on how live rounds got onto the set of "Rust," questioning a detective who said the film's armourer was mistaken when she said the live round used in a fatal shooting came from an ammunition box provided by a props supplier.

On day four of armourer Hannah Gutierrez's manslaughter trial, jurors saw a video of a police interview with her on Oct 21, 2021. That was the day "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, struck by a bullet Gutierrez loaded into a revolver star Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with. Baldwin's separate involuntary manslaughter trial is set for Jul 10.

Live rounds have been forbidden on movie sets for over a century. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez was unprofessional and unknowingly brought six live rounds on set and failed to spot them.

In the video, the armourer tells detectives the white cardboard box she drew a live round from was provided by props supplier Seth Kenney about a week earlier.