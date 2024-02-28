    বাংলা

    Prosecutors explore how live rounds got onto set of Baldwin movie 'Rust'

    A detective said the film's armourer was mistaken when she said the live round used in a fatal shooting came from an ammunition box provided by a props supplier

    Andrew Hay, Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2024, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2024, 07:48 AM

    Prosecutors on Tuesday focused on how live rounds got onto the set of "Rust," questioning a detective who said the film's armourer was mistaken when she said the live round used in a fatal shooting came from an ammunition box provided by a props supplier.

    On day four of armourer Hannah Gutierrez's manslaughter trial, jurors saw a video of a police interview with her on Oct 21, 2021. That was the day "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died, struck by a bullet Gutierrez loaded into a revolver star Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with. Baldwin's separate involuntary manslaughter trial is set for Jul 10.

    Live rounds have been forbidden on movie sets for over a century. Prosecutors allege Gutierrez was unprofessional and unknowingly brought six live rounds on set and failed to spot them.

    In the video, the armourer tells detectives the white cardboard box she drew a live round from was provided by props supplier Seth Kenney about a week earlier.

    Asked by New Mexico state prosecutor Kari Morrissey on Tuesday whether the statement was correct, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective Alexandra Hancock said it was not.

    Later, in a Nov 9, 2021 interview seen by Reuters, Gutierrez told Hancock she brought the box on set, then immediately added that the tray of rounds inside it could have been switched from another box.

    Gutierrez's lawyers say she is the scapegoat for a rushed production where producers such as Baldwin ignored firearm safety.

    Baldwin has said firearms safety was the responsibility of weapons handlers, not an actor, while producers deny they ignored Gutierrez's requests for extra firearms training for Baldwin.

    Also Tuesday, medical examiner Heather Jarrell testified that medics incorrectly inserted a breathing tube into Hutchins and it took 1-1/2 hours to get her to a hospital.

    Asked by defence lawyer Jason Bowles if Hutchins could have survived with speedier treatment, Jarrell replied "potentially."

