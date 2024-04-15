Apple denies violating US court order in Epic Games lawsuit

IPhone maker Apple on Friday denied violating a court order governing its App Store and urged a California federal judge to reject a request by “Fortnite” developer Epic Games to hold it in contempt.

Apple made the arguments in a filing to US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, who presided over Epic’s lawsuit in 2020 accusing Apple of violating antitrust law with its tight controls over how consumers download apps and pay for transactions within them.

The Apple filing criticised what it called an attempt by Epic to make Apple's "tools and technologies available to developers for free."

Epic, it said, wanted the court "to micromanage Apple’s business operations in a way that would increase Epic’s profitability."

Epic declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dispute, part of a long fight between the two companies.