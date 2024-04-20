Internet slowdown likely as submarine cable breaks down

Internet users across Bangladesh may experience a slowdown due to a deep sea breakdown in the country’s second submarine cable South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE-5).

The cable broke down around 440 kilometres away from Singapore's western coast around 12am on Saturday, according to Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC.

The BSCPLC had previously notified about a possible disruption of the internet services provided through the SEA-ME-WE-5 cable from 3am to 4am on Friday.

Later on Saturday, the telecommunications service provider said in a notice that the second submarine cable was suddenly disconnected, disrupting all Kuakata-Singapore bound traffic.