Internet slowdown likely as submarine cable breaks down

Internet users across Bangladesh may experience a slowdown due to a deep sea breakdown in the country’s second submarine cable South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE-5).
The cable broke down around 440 kilometres away from Singapore's western coast around 12am on Saturday, according to Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC.
The BSCPLC had previously notified about a possible disruption of the internet services provided through the SEA-ME-WE-5 cable from 3am to 4am on Friday.
Later on Saturday, the telecommunications service provider said in a notice that the second submarine cable was suddenly disconnected, disrupting all Kuakata-Singapore bound traffic.
“Measures are being taken to repair and reconnect the cable through the SEA-ME-WE-5 consortium.”
Internet bandwidth in Bangladesh comes mainly through two submarine cables running through the deep sea. The first submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE-4, is installed at Cox's Bazar while the second one, SEA-ME-WE-5, is at Kuakata.
“Though the services through the SEA-ME-WE-5 cable are closed now, the internet services are being provided across the country through the SEA-ME-WE-4 and other ICT organisations, the BSCPLC statement read.
“A significant amount of bandwidth from the disconnected one is being shifted to the SEA-ME-WE-4 cable However, the customers may experience slowdowns until the SEA-ME-WE-5 is repaired and operational again.”