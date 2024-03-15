Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

Trial is set for Jul 10 in New Mexico.

"Enough is enough. This is an abuse of the system, and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme," said the motion, filed eight days after a jury found the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial.

Hutchins died when the reproduction Colt 45 revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that also wounded director Joel Souza.